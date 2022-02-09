Misa Sazanami Draws Manga of Mashimesa Emoto's Novel

Asakusa Bakemono Amami Harai manga about part-time onmyōji girl launches on February 23

This year's second issue of Shogakukan 's Betsufura digital manga magazine revealed on Wednesday that Misa Sazanami will launch a manga adaptation of Mashimesa Emoto's Asakusa Bakemono Amami Harai (Exorcising Asakusa Spirits Through Sweetness) novel (novel pictured at right) in the magazine's next issue on February 23.

The novel's story centers on Haruka Nagano, a girl who works at a company in Asakusa, but also works as an onmyōji diviner as a side job. One day, a new manager arrives at her workplace, and he is not only handsome, but capable.

Emoto published the novel on January 7.

Sazanami previously drew the Keishichō Tokumu-bu Tokushu Kyōaku-han Taisaku-Shitsu Dai-Nana-ka -Tokunana- File.0 manga, based on the original television anime project. Sazanami launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in July 2019, and ended it in March 2020.

Sazanami (under the name Ichiya Sazanami ) has drawn the Black Bard and Magia the Ninth manga. One Peace Books has released Black Bard in English and Seven Seas Entertainment has released Magia the Ninth in English.

Cross Infinite World has licensed Emoto's Expedition Cooking with the Enoch Royal Knights novel, and will release it digitally on July 29.

Source: Betsufura issue 2