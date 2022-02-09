Nintendo, Koei Tecmo Reveal Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Action Game

Switch game ships on June 24

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it and KOEI Tecmo Games is developing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes , a new game in the Fire Emblem franchise using characters from Fire Emblem: Three House . The game will ship for the Switch on June 24.

Nintendo describes the game:

Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan. Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard's axe or Dimitri's lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude's bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019.