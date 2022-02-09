News
Nintendo, Koei Tecmo Reveal Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Action Game

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Switch game ships on June 24

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it and KOEI Tecmo Games is developing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a new game in the Fire Emblem franchise using characters from Fire Emblem: Three House. The game will ship for the Switch on June 24.

Nintendo describes the game:

Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan.

Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat

Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard's axe or Dimitri's lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude's bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019.

Source: Nintendo's YouTube channel

