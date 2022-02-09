RPG Real Estate Anime's Character Promo Video Highlights Kotone

Anime premieres in April

Kadokawa began streaming on Wednesday a character promotional video for the television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga. The video highlights Kotone Kazairo.

The anime is getting four character promotional videos for four consecutive weeks.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

The anime will premiere in April.

Tomoaki Koshida ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is in charge of series composition. Motohiro Taniguchi ( My Sweet Tyrant ) is designing the characters.

Cast members Honoka Inoue , Hina Kino , Natsumi Kawaida , and Manaka Iwami are performing the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" as their characters. Idol group Maneki Kecak are performing the ending theme song "Awesome!"

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume in April 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie