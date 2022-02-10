News
Jujutsu Kaisen, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! wins fan award; Hideaki Anno, Akira Matsushima, more honored
The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Jujutsu Kaisen won the television category for works and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time won the animated film category.
The winners of the individual awards are as follows:
- Original Work/Screenplay Category: Hideaki Anno (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time)
- Director Category: Hideaki Anno (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time)
- Animator Category: Akira Matsushima (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) (also last year's winner in the same category)
- Background/Coloring/VisualCategory: Yuichi Terao (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
- Sound/Performance Category: Yuki Kajiura (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), Gō Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! won the festival's Anime Fan award, which is based on 278,332 fan votes. IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! won last year's award.
The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 11 to 14.
Source: Press release