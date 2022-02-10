Jujutsu Kaisen, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Anime Win TAAF's Top Awards

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Thursday. Jujutsu Kaisen won the television category for works and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! won the festival's Anime Fan award, which is based on 278,332 fan votes. IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! won last year's award.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 11 to 14.

