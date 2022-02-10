News
Nintendo Unveils Nintendo Switch Sports Game for April 29 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Includes 6 mini-games, with Golf game coming in fall via free update
Nintendo unveiled the new game Nintendo Switch Sports during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game is a successor to its Wii Sports game series, and it will launch on April 29.
Nintendo describes the game:
Get moving with Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (Swordplay) using Joy-Con™ controllers! Controls are intuitive, so you can hit the court (or lanes, or field, or arena) and get started. With controlled motions you can curve your bowling ball, add spin to a tennis shot, or even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shootout. Family and friends can join in on the fun on the same system or online.
The game will have a free post-launch update this fall that will add the Golf game.