Zenryoku Usagi Comedy Manga About Rabbit Construction Workers Gets New Anime

A website opened on Thursday to announce that a "Reiwa-era" anime project is launching for Kei Ikeda 's manga Zenryoku Usagi .

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."



Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the new anime at Rising Force , and Misa Morie is writing the scripts. Miki Urashima is desiging the characters. Shinya Satou (PICKUP) and Hiroshi Ukai (Bros. Bird) are producing.

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa ) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.