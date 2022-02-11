Aina the End's Zokingdog Character Gets Short Anime

Anime based on Ryо̄ Hirano's Twitter manga about rag dog

Aina The End 's ( BiSH ) character Zokingdog is getting a short anime that will premiere on Fuji TV 's Charadachi Museum ~MoCA~ educational program on February 13. The anime will be based on illustrator Ryо̄ Hirano's (FOGHORN) manga series that launched on Twitter in October 2021.

Takashi Sakai of comedy duo The Mummy will play the rag dog Zokingdog. The Mummy's Yо̄hei Hayashida will play the cockroach Godking.

Shinji Fukami and Ryо̄suke Sakamoto are writing the screenplay. FIREBUG Co., Ltd. is in charge of direction, production, planning, and animation production. Hirano is credited for character design and logo design. Aina The End performs the theme song, which is her original song "ZOKINGDOG."

Zokingdog will have official goods on its official online shop.

Aina The End released the music video for her song "ZOKINGDOG" on October 25.

Source: Comic Natalie