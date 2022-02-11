Deadpool Samurai Artist Hikaru Uesugi Recruits Assistants for New Manga

Manga serialization scheduled to start in summer

Kodansha 's Days Neo website is listing a recruitment notice for assistants for artist Hikaru Uesugi ( Deadpool Samurai , pictured right) to work on a new manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Uesugi plans to start a biweekly serialization in summer, with the possibility of it becoming a weekly serialization. He expects assistants to be able to draw modern Western-style backgrounds and start work in April.

The Deadpool: Samurai manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2020 as a short serialization. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha shipped the second compiled book volume in July 2021.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

Viz Media is releasing the manga as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.

Source: Days Neo