GKIDS, Tubi Enter Content Partnership Deal

GKIDS and streaming service Tubi announced on Friday that they are entering a content partnership deal. Tubi will begin streaming animated films from GKIDS later this month, and it will stream additional titles later this year.

GKIDS has licensed numerous anime, including Mirai , Neon Genesis Evangelion , Future Boy Conan , BELLE , The Deer King , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , and Lupin III THE FIRST . The company also handles North American distribution for the Studio Ghibli library of films, such as Spirited Away , My Neighbor Totoro , and Princess Mononoke .

Tubi TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service that launched in April 2014. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. The service is available on browser and via an app on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and more.

Source: Press release