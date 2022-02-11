Kamen Rider/Super Sentai Creator Shotaro Ishinomori's Jun Manga Inspires Anime Short About His Hometown

Short highlights Ishinomaki's devastation, rebuilding after 2011 earthquake, tsunami

The official Twitter account for the works of pioneer manga creator Shotaro Ishinomori began streaming a new anime short based on Ishinomori's Jun manga on Friday. The short, titled "Kawaru Machi, Kawareru Machi, Ishinomaki feat. Jun" (A City That Changes, A City That Can Change, Ishinomaki feat. Jun), contains no dialogue, just like the original manga. It mixes the story of the original manga (which centered around the titular manga creator's real life — such as the protagonist's father tearing his manuscripts, and the protagonist meeting a young girl in the snow) and intersperses it with scenes of the city of Ishinomaki devastated by earthquake and flood, followed by its citizens' efforts at rebuilding.

Ishinomaki City Hall is credited as the producer of the short. Ishinomaki is Ishinomori's hometown, and also houses the Ishinomori Manga Museum. Ishinomaki was one of the most devastated areas of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

Takuya Inaba is credited as the short's director, co-scriptwriter, storyboarder, animator, and background artist. Inaba won the Audience Choice award for his "Golden Time" short in the Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival in 2013. Kenya Hirata is credited for the original story concept and co-scriptwriter. The studio Robot ( Stand By Me Doraemon , La Maison en Petits Cubes , Ring of Gundam ) produced the animation. Haruna Karasuda composed the piece that accompanies the short, with Tomohiro Yoshioka as cellist, and Eriko Gomita as the pianist.

Ishinomori published the Jun manga from 1967 to 1971 in Mushi Productions ' COM magazine. The manga won Shogakukan 's 13th Shogakukan Manga Award in 1967.

Ishinomori is the creator of the long-running live-action tokusatsu franchise Kamen Rider , and the original manga ran alongside the first television series in 1971. Ishinomori also created the similarly long-running Super Sentai tokusatsu franchise , Both franchises continue to have new yearly television series and movies to this day, and also have crossover films every year. He is also the creator of the Cyborg 009 manga, which has inspired numerous anime adaptations. Ishinomori passed away in 1998.

Source: Comic Natalie