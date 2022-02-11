Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Streams 2 Trailers

Sequel opens on April 8

Paramount Pictures began streaming two trailers for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film on Thursday and Friday. The first trailer is titled "Big Game Spot" and will be featured on Sunday's 2022 Super Bowl LVI.

The second trailer is titled "Rings."

The sequel film will open in the United States on April 8.

Idris Elba will play Knuckles in the upcoming film, teasing the role in August prior to the announcement. Colleen O'Shaughnessey will reprise her role as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series.

Paramount Pictures studio announced in May 2020 that it is producing a sequel to last year's Sonic the Hedgehog film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , and Toru Nakahara are credited as producers on the new film, while Hajime Satomi , Haruki Satomi , and Tim Miller are credited as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures revealed the movie's logo — featuring two tails shaped after the franchise 's fox character Tails hanging off of an orange number two — in February 2021. Fowler announced on his Twitter account in March 2021 that production had officially begun on the film on the same day.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020. The film debuted digitally in March 2020, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in May 2020.

The Box Office Mojo website lists the film with a US$148,974,665 United States gross, overtaking Pokémon Detective Pikachu as the #1 film in the United States based on a game. ( Detective Pikachu earned US$144,105,346 in the United States.) The film has earned the equivalent of US$170,741,018 internationally, for a US$319,715,683 total worldwide gross.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film, which opened in the U.S. in February 2020. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.