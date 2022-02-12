Fungus and Iron Manga Resumes Serialization Following Author's Maternity Leave

The March issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ayaka Katayama is returning from her maternity leave and will resume her Fungus and Iron ( Kin to Tetsu ) manga in the magazine's next issue on March 9. The magazine noted that Katayama gave birth with no issues.

Katayama began her maternity leave in August 2021.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Fungus and Iron digitally, and it describes the manga:

Dante's life on Amigasa seemed normal enough to him, even though everyone around him called him an oddball. But when a chance meeting with a young woman named Aoi changes everything, Dante can no longer sit idly by...unless, of course, he is made to!

Katayama launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha Comics released the first English volume digitally on February 8.