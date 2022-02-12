News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 31-February 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus stays at #1 for 2nd week; Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: January 31-February 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 359,064 1,783,721
2 PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Spike Chunsoft February 4 24,160 24,160
3 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 17,503 850,695
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,908 4,414,111
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 13,448 4,753,245
6 PS5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Spike Chunsoft February 4 12,891 12,891
7 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 11,661 2,494,763
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,090 2,505,168
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,586 7,175,552
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,286 3,067,125
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,489 2,590,665
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,775 1,950,647
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,319 922,112
14 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 5,235 242,784
15 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 4,442 1,014,439
16 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,218 4,306,197
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,018 4,027,147
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,183 1,155,810
19 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 2,943 20,478
20 NSw Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō PONOS December 3, 2020 2,339 120,382

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 24-30
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives