News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 31-February 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus stays at #1 for 2nd week; Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|359,064
|1,783,721
|2
|PS4
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 4
|24,160
|24,160
|3
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|17,503
|850,695
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,908
|4,414,111
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|13,448
|4,753,245
|6
|PS5
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 4
|12,891
|12,891
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|11,661
|2,494,763
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,090
|2,505,168
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,586
|7,175,552
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,286
|3,067,125
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,489
|2,590,665
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,775
|1,950,647
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,319
|922,112
|14
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|5,235
|242,784
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|4,442
|1,014,439
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,218
|4,306,197
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,018
|4,027,147
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,183
|1,155,810
|19
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|2,943
|20,478
|20
|NSw
|Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensō
|PONOS
|December 3, 2020
|2,339
|120,382
Source: Famitsu