Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX Manga Enters Last Arc on February 19

The official website for Shueisha 's Margaret magazine is listing that Riko Miyagi 's Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX (Mei-chan's Butler DX) manga will enter its last arc in this year's sixth issue of the magazine on February 19.

The Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX sequel manga to Mei-chan no Shitsuji launched in Margaret in September 2014. The manga's 17th compiled book volume shipped on December 24. The manga took a one-month break in August 2021 after the author injured their arm.

Miyagi launched the Mei-chan no Shitsuji Mayonaka no Shitsuji-tachi (Mei-chan's Butler: Butlers of Midnight) manga spinoff of Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX in November 2019, and ended the series with its third volume in November 2020.

The original Mei-chan no Shitsuji manga follows Mei, an ordinary young country girl with vague dreams of a handsome stranger who helped her when she was lost as a child. Mei discovers that she inherited a vast fortune and has to enroll in an elite academy for young ladies of high standing. She meets Rihito, her strikingly handsome, effortlessly capable butler. Rihito happens to be the stranger from her dreams and the brother of Kento, a boy who has a crush on her.

Miyagi began the original series in Margaret in 2006, and ended it in 2012 with 20 volumes. Miyagi then serialized the spinoff manga Mikado Boy in Margaret from 2013 to 2014. The main manga inspired a live-action series in 2009, as well as a stage play in 2011.