Harem Marriage Live-Action Series Casts Gekidan Exile Member Hayato Onozuka

Onozuka plays Yuzu's former fiancé Joe

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Non 's Harem Marriage ( Hare Kon. ) manga revealed on Saturday that Gekidan EXILE member Hayato Onozuka is joining the cast as Joe, a tough-looking guy with blonde hair, piercings, and a tattoo. He is also Yuzu's former fiancé.

The series premiered on ABC on January 16 at 11:55 p.m. The show stars

Haruka Shimazaki as Koharu Maezono

as Koharu Maezono Yū Inaba as Ryūnosuke Date

Yurina Yanagi as Yuzu Date

Nana Asakawa as Madoka Date

as Madoka Date Ikkei Watanabe as Tetsurō Maezono

as Tetsurō Maezono Masako Miyaji as Naoko Maezono

Yutaka Kyan as Kazuki Ōtsu

Kanae as Urara Matsuhashi

Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Mairu no Vich ) is directing the adaptation. Kana Yamada ( The Naked Director ) is writing the script and is also directing the series. HYDE is performing the theme song "Final Piece" for the series.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January 2021. The company released the 13th volume on January 25. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!

Non launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 19th and final volume in August 2019. The manga has 2.6 million copies in circulation.

Non launched an eight-chapter epilogue mini-series for the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on January 17.

Source: Comic Natalie