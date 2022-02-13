Suehiro Maruo's An Gura Manga Ends 1st Part

Manga's 2nd part will launch in early summer

Suehiro Maruo 's An Gura (an abbreviation for "underground") manga concluded its first part in the March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine on Friday. The magazine revealed that the second part will launch in early summer 2022.

Maruo had revealed in April 2021 that was is launching a new "long form" manga. The manga then debuted in the magazine's December issue on November 12.

The manga is set in the 60s, at the height of both Japan's post-war economic boom, and the protests against the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty. In the midst of revolutionary underground Tokyo subcultures, such as avant-garde theater and the folk movement, a part-time high schooler boy named Migeru Mizuki attempts to become a manga creator.

Hiroshi Harada adapted Maruo's 1984 erotic horror manga Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show ( Shojo Tsubaki ) into an anime film in 1992. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2017. Blast Books published the manga's one compiled volume in North America in 1993. Maruo won the "New Artist Prize" of the 13th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2009, although he has been drawing manga professionally since 1980.

Last Gasp Publishing released Maruo's The Strange Tale of Panorama Island manga in English in 2013. The manga was nominated for the 2014 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Maruo ended his Tomino no Jigoku ( Tomino the Damned ) manga in November 2018.