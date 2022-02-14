Hell's Paradise's Yūji Kaku Reveals COVID-19 Recovery, Break Next Week for Ayashimon Manga

Manga creator reveals he has fully recovered from COVID-19

Manga creator Yūji Kaku revealed on Twitter on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Kaku said his recuperation period is already over, and he has completely recovered. He added however that while he was recovering, he was unable to continue working, and so there will be no chapter of his Ayashimon manga the 12th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on February 21.

Kaku added he was surprised he was infected, as because of his occupation he does not meet with people much, nor does he go outside during normal busy periods in the morning and evenings, but added he was lucky that his illness was minor.

Kaku launched Ayashimon in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 15. Shueisha will publish the first volume in Japan on March 4. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media 's website and app are both publishing the manga in English.

Kaku launched the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga on the Shonen Jump+ service in January 2018 and ended it in January 2021. Viz Media has released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

