HIDIVE Streams 2nd Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film

2nd film streams subbed/dubbed on February 21

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the second Girls und Panzer das Finale film on February 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST in then United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Scandinavian countries. The service will stream the film in Japanese and with the English dub .

Sentai Filmworks describes the film:

After falling for BC Freedom High's clever deception, the Oarai Girl's High tank-maidens find themselves faced with an entirely different battlefront than expected. However, Yukari suspects that any bluff that could have been carried out so easily by so many people must have some basis in fact. So, as the other school teams prepare for combat across the competition, Oarai digs down with a plan to undermine the groundwork beneath their opposition.

HIDIVE began streaming the first film on December 13 in Japanese and with an English dub .

The movie is the first of the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The first film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The third film opened in Japan in March 2021.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

Source: HIDIVE