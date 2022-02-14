Kenji Kamiyama's The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Film Opens in April 2024

Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema announced on Monday that The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim , the new feature film by Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Eden of the East ), will open in cinemas on April 12, 2024.

In addition, the companies unveiled a new piece of concept artwork by Weta Workshop , showing the walls of Rohan's capital Edoras being breached.

The film is set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth. New Line Cinema is producing the film in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation . Sola Entertainment is responsible for the animation studios for the film, and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film.

The film is described as an original anime feature, depicting "a legendary battle that helped shape Middle-earth and set the stage" for Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. It "explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth's most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan - Helm Hammerhand."

Joseph Chou ( Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series) is producing, and Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ( The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ) are writing the screenplay. The Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens, who was part of the screenwriting team on the live-action The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, is a consultant on the project.

