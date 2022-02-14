The Prince's Romance Gambit Manga Enters Climax in 12th Volume

The 11th compiled book volume of Nikki Asada 's The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will reach its climax in the 12th volume. The 12th volume will ship in August.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

With an IQ of 500, Prince Hatsuyuki Ichimonji has the bloodline of kings and more oil companies and titles than he can count! Even with everything at his fingertips, this extraordinary prince has his life thrown completely off-balance by one absolutely plain and plebeian girl, Koume Yoshida! But she's unsure if she wants anything to do with him! Will the prince manage to wedge his way into her heart through sheer persistence?

Asada launched the manga in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in February 2015, but moved it to Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine and Palcy online manga site in July 2018 after ARIA ceased publication. Kodansha Comics released the ninth volume digitally in August 2021.

Asada recently ended The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga in July 2021. Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Asada also recently launched the Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku (Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack) manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in December 2021.

Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .