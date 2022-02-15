13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game's Switch Version Previewed in 'Calamities' Trailer

Switch version launches on April 12

Atlus began streaming a new "Calamities" trailer for Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim game for Nintendo Switch on Tuesday.

Both digital and physical copies of the game will include extras from the PlayStation 4 special edition of the game such as digital artwork. Physical edition preorders will include a pack of bonus art cards.

The game's Switch version will launch on April 12. The game will launch for Switch in Japan on April 14.

The game launched in the West for PS4 in September 2020 after a delay from earlier that month. Atlus released a free patch at launch to add English audio. In addition to Japanese and English audio, the game features subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Atlus released the game in Japan in November 2019. George Kamitani ( Dragon's Crown , Odin Sphere) directed the game, which "takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs." The 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue game containing the main game's first three hours launched in Japan in March 2019.

In November 2018, Atlus and Vanillaware delayed the game's planned 2018 release. The companies also canceled the game's PlayStation Vita version.

Tiger Hiiragi is drawing a manga adaptation of the game titled Yonkoma Jūsan Kihei Bōeiken!! Kochira Sector X (4-Panel 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim This is Sector X). The manga launched in December 2020 and is ongoing.



Source: Press release