Amu Meguro Launches Onē-chan no Midori-kun Manga on March 11

Manga centers on junior high girl with home tutor who is also her older sister's boyfriend

The March issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Saturday that Amu Meguro will launch a new manga titled Onē-chan no Midori-kun (My Sister's Midori-kun) in the magazine's next issue on March 11. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the magazine's front cover. The first chapter will have 65 pages.

The manga centers on Sui, a girl in her third year of junior high. She doesn't really get along with her older sister's boyfriend, Midori-kun, since he always treats her like a kid and makes fun of her. But Midori-kun is suddenly asked to be Sui's home tutor.

Meguro ended the Hinata no Blue manga in July 2021. Meguro launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in April 2019.

Meguro's Honey So Sweet manga ran in Bessatsu Margaret from August 2012 to November 2015. Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint has released the eight-volume manga in English. The series was ranked as one of Japanese Bookstore Employees' top recommended comics for 2014.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in March 2018.