Pokémon Gets Live-Action/CG Hybrid Shorts About Cooking Desserts

The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Wednesday the first episode in a series of three live-action/CG-animated hybrid shorts titled " Pokémon -tachi to Amai Fuyu" (Sweet Winter with Pokémon ).

The series features a man who loves cooking and Pokémon .

The desserts-themed video is a collaboration with Nisshokuki, a YouTube channel based in China devoted to cooking. Nisshokuki's founder Jan Laodao stars in the video as himself.