Pokémon Gets Live-Action/CG Hybrid Shorts About Cooking Desserts
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st "Sweet Winter with Pokémon" short debuted on Wednesday
The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Wednesday the first episode in a series of three live-action/CG-animated hybrid shorts titled "Pokémon-tachi to Amai Fuyu" (Sweet Winter with Pokémon).
The series features a man who loves cooking and Pokémon.
The desserts-themed video is a collaboration with Nisshokuki, a YouTube channel based in China devoted to cooking. Nisshokuki's founder Jan Laodao stars in the video as himself.