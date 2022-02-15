Reisui to Shakunetsu no Aida Manga Ends

The official website for Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed that Sora Inoue and writer Namiryū Takano's Reisui to Shakunetsu no Aida (Between Cold Water and Scorching Heat) manga ended in this year's fourth issue on Thursday. Inoue posted an image of the manga on Twitter on August 23.

The manga launched as a planned short manga in the magazine's 16th 2021 issue on August 12. Retailer HMV is listing the first compiled volume of the manga for release on April 27.

Inoue launched the Mai Ball! manga in Young Animal in July 2012, and the manga moved to the Young Animal Arashi magazine in October 2017 before the magazine ended in May 2018. The series then moved to both the Manga Park website and the Young Animal magazine. The manga's 16th and final volume shipped in July 2019.

Inoue collaborated with the writer Reiji Saiga on the Samurai Girl Real Bout High School manga. Tokyopop released the manga series and anime adaptation in English. Inoue concluded the ecchi martial arts series Zeroin in 2011. Inoue also drew the character designs for the Vandread anime.

