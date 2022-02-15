Transformers' Nickelodeon Show Premieres This Fall, New CG Film in Franchise Set for 2024

Nickelodeon show to have 26 episodes, to follow new species of Transformers

Paramount Pictures revealed on Tuesday that the previously announced Transformers animated series in collaboration with Nickelodeon will premiere on Nickelodeon this fall. The series was previously announced to have 26 episodes, and is slated to air on Nickelodeon in the United States first before airing in other countries.

The animated series will follow a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon 's creative team, stated that the show will feature "both original characters and fan-favorites."

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers : Rescue Bots ), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One 's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production.

Additionally, Paramount Pictures announced on Tuesday a CG-animated Transformers theatrical film will open in 2024. Paramount Animation and and Hasbro 's eOne studio had announced in April 2020 that they were producing an animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise, with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley as the film's director. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) wrote the script.

The film will reportedly center on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and will take place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

Source: Paramount+'s Twitter account