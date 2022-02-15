News
Voice Actress Aimi to Go on Partial 2-Month Hiatus to Treat Chronic Ailment
posted on by Egan Loo
Cast member in BanG Dream!, [email protected] Million Live to limit work from March to April
The agency Hibiki announced on Tuesday that voice actress and singer Aimi will go on hiatus from part of her work schedule from March 1 to April 30. The agency explained that Aimi has been dealing with an unspecified chronic ailment. Upon diagnosis and recommendations by medical professionals, she will devote those two months to treating the ailment. Aimi herself wrote about the hiatus and added that she looks forward to seeing her fans again in May.
Aimi's numerous roles include Kasumi Toyama in BanG Dream!, Kyoko Yamate in D4DJ First Mix, Yûri Amagake in Battle Game in 5 Seconds, and Julia in The [email protected] Million Live! game. She also performs as a musical artist for these and other projects.
Source: Comic Natalie