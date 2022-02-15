Ya Boy Kongming! Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals, Previews Opening Theme Song

New music unit QUEENDOM performs opening theme for series premiering on April 5

The official website for the television anime of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews QUEENDOM's opening theme song "Chikichiki Banban." QUEENDOM is a new music unit made up of hibiki and moka from lol , Akina and Taki from FAKY , and Maria Kaneya from GENIC .

The anime will premiere on April 5 on the Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS NTV channels.

Kaede Hondo stars in the show as the speaking voice of the musical artist Eiko Tsukumi, but 96Neko provides the character's singing voice. Ryotaro Okiayu costars as Zhuge Kongming. The other cast members include: Shōya Chiba as Kabe-Taito, Hibiku Yamamura as Nanami Kuon (singing voice not yet announced), and Jun Fukushima as Owner Kobayashi.

Osamu Honma (episode director for The aquatope on white sand , Fairy gone , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yoko Yonaiyama (scriptwriter for Uma Musume Pretty Derby both seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kanami Sekiguchi ( Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , Shirobako ) is designing the characters. Genki Hikota (theme songs for Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Yuri!!! on Ice ) from Hifumi,inc. is composing the music at Avex Pictures . Eiko Starring 96Neko is performing the ending theme song "Kibun Jōjō ↑↑" ("I'm Super Pumped↑↑"), which is a cover of mihimaru GT 's 2006 hit song.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.