Funimation Streams English Dub for Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub of the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series on Thursday.

The English cast, which features new and returning members, includes:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Victor Acosta is the lead engineer. Emily Neves is writing and supervising the English script. Brandon Peters and James Baker are in charge of ADR prep. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer.

The second season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 13. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The new season has a new director and one new studio. Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) is directing the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ) and Studio Mother . Shoichi Sato is returning to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima is again serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi is returning to compose the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Daylight."

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019, and it aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub .

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)