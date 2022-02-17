'3-byo Ato, Yajū.: Gōkon de Suma ni Ita Kare wa Midara na Nikushoku Deshita' Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Coa Momose 's 3-byō Ato, Yajū.: Gōkon de Suma ni Ita Kare wa Midara na Nikushoku Deshita (3-Seconds Later, A Wild Beast.: The Man in the Corner at the Mixer Was Indecently Carnivorous) manga opened on Thursday. The website posted the anime's main cast, main staff, April premiere, and main visual.

As in many of the previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) projects, the new anime credits two different voice casts for the anime's on-air and premium versions:

Shougo Yano (on-air) and Kaiōraku (premium) as Kaname Tōjō

(on-air) and Kaiōraku (premium) as Kaname Tōjō Riho Sugiyama (on-air) and Eikan-Shokora (Chocolat) (premium) as Tsumugi Kume

Yūya Hirose (on-air) and Yūma Aoi (premium) as Yūto Azusawa



Ryo Nakamura is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , and Date Tsuyama is writing the scripts. Kuribayashi-Waeisu-Jūgo is designing the characters. Taeko Ōgi is serving as the chief animation director. Hiromi Nishiyama is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The anime will premiere in April on the AnimeFesta service, which will stream the on-air version for free and the mature premium version for a charge on Sundays at 24:00 (effectively, Mondays at 12:00 a.m.). It will then run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Sundays at 25:00 (effectively, Mondays at 1:00 a.m.), and the on-air version will also stream on AnimeFesta 's YouTube channel.

A special will run on Tokyo MX and BS11 on March 27, and the AnimeFesta franchise will mark its fifth anniversary with the " AnimeFesta Fes!" event, featuring the cast members from the various series, on April 3.

The "teens love" manga 3-byō Ato, Yajū. centers on Tsumugi, a female college student who carries trauma from an aggressive man in her past. She meets Kaname at a mixer she requested specifically for unaggressive "herbivore"-type men. She and Kaname hit it off, and Kaname resembles Tsumugi's older brother a little bit, so she relaxes her guard around him. Kaname, however, feigns to be a "herbivore"-type man, but is in reality an aggressive "carnivore"-type man, and he can change his demeanor in an instant.

The manga's first volume shipped on March 18, 2021, and the second volume shipped on April 18.

The latest anime from AnimeFesta is Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ (The Prince's Favorite is the Villainess), anadaptation of Re:mimu 's Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ ( Tensei Shoya Kara Musabori Etchi: Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ ) manga. The anime premiered online and on TV on January 9.

