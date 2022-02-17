Birdie Wing Golf Anime Unveils More Cast, Ending Song Artist

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' new original golf television anime, revealed more cast members and the ending theme song artist for the anime on Friday. Tsukuyomi is perfoming the anime's ending theme song "Yodaka."

The new cast members include:

The anime will premiere this April.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Akari Kitō plays Eve, while Asami Seto plays Aoi Amawashi. Other cast members include:

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) are composing the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue is overseeing the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

Kohmi Hirose will perform the anime's opening theme song, titled "Venus Line."

Source: Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- anime's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.