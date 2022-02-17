Fullmetal Alchemist Manga's 20th Anniversary Project Teased at Theaters

Countdown at vengeance-scar.jp site ends on March 2

Square Enix opened a new website on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist manga. The vengeance-scar.jp website will announce new projects for the anniversary in the future. The site also shows a visual featuring the character Scar, and a countdown that will end on March 2. The same visual and website appear on flyers distributed at movie theaters, in the same area with flyers for coming attractions.

The manga celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 12 last year.

Square Enix is developing the Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game for iOS and Android devices, and it will release this summer.

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Sqaure Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, though the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.