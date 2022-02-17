Laid-Back Camp Movie Reveals Aoi 'Candid Photo' Visual

The official Twitter account for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga unveiled the fourth "candid photo visual" for the upcoming Eiga Yurukyan△ ( Laid-Back Camp Movie) on Thursday. The visual features Aoi Inuyama:

The film staff is posting a series of "candid photo visuals" of the characters in their daily life before the film opens. The first visual features Nadeshiko Kagamihara hanging out a sleeping bag and blankets to dry on her veranda, and the second features Rin Shima taking a walk past skyscrapers at night, her warm breath visible in the chilly air. The third visual features Chiaki Ōgaki sitting by the roadside to drink, while flags of the real-life Taihaku Cherry Blossom Festival wave in the background.

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles.

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will open early this summer.