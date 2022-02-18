News
Aki Misato Delays Concert After COVID-19 Diagnosis
posted on by Alex Mateo
Misato's fever has subsided
Singer Aki Misato and talent agency Highway Star announced on Friday that Misato has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is postponing her "Aki Misato Live MISATO COLLECTION 2022 ~with DJ CaptainGussy & You~" concert. Misato's fever and symptoms have subsided.
The concert was originally scheduled for February 26. Highway Star will announce the new concert schedule and ticket refund information at a later date.
Misato has performed theme songs for numerous anime, including My-HiME, Princess Resurrection, Blassreiter, We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky, and The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST.
Sources: Aki Misato's website, Highway Star's Twitter account