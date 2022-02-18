Aki Misato Delays Concert After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Misato's fever has subsided

Singer Aki Misato and talent agency Highway Star announced on Friday that Misato has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is postponing her " Aki Misato Live MISATO COLLECTION 2022 ~with DJ CaptainGussy & You~" concert. Misato's fever and symptoms have subsided.

The concert was originally scheduled for February 26. Highway Star will announce the new concert schedule and ticket refund information at a later date.

Misato has performed theme songs for numerous anime, including My-HiME , Princess Resurrection , Blassreiter , We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky , and The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST .