Pokémon Gets New Travel Variety Show on April 3

The Pokémon franchise is getting a new variety show titled Pokémon to Doko Iku?! (Where Are You Going With Pokémon ?!, PokéDoko for short) that will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 3 at 8:00 a.m. JST.

The show will focus on travels related to Pokémon . The host will visit fans of the franchise from all over the world. The show will also feature a car designed after Pikachu.

Ryogo Matsumaru will host the program with driver Abareru-kun and navigator Shoko Nakagawa . A mystery female celebrity will join them, and TV Tokyo will announce the identity at a later date.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime debuted on Netflix on January 21.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Amazon Prime Video is exclusively streaming a four-episode special titled Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus . The first two episodes streamed on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes streamed on January 28. Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Nintendo Switch on January 28.

Source: TV Tokyo via Otakomu