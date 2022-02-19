Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Anime Film to Open in N. America This Summer

New visual reveals teenage Trunks, Goten

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 event on Saturday revealed that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film will open in North America this summer. The event also streamed a short clip (with no audio) from the film (at 7:13:17 in the below video). Film producers Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida and director Tetsuro Kodama attended the event.

The event also revealed a "Super" version of the film's first visual.

The film will open in Japan on April 22. The CG film's release schedule may differ depending on each country and region.

Guest cast members include:

As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect.

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma, and teased that Whis will appear in the film.

Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

Tetsuro Kodama is directing the film, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. Nobuhito Sue is the art director, Chikashi Kubota is the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung is the CG director.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise.

