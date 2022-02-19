Haru and Ao's Lunch Box Manga Ends Abruptly After 8-Month Hiatus

Manga's penultimate chapter launched in June, then went on hiatus in July due to author's health

Coamix 's Comic Zenon website published the 29th and final chapter of Machita's Haru and Ao's Lunch Box ( Haru to Ao no Obentōbako ) manga on Friday.

In a Twitter post on the same day, Machita explained that they regretted that they had to end the manga this way. They explained that the manga had been on hiatus for more than half a year (chapter 28 released in June 2021 and the manga then went on hiatus in July 2021) due to their poor health, and they think that if that had not happened, they could have finished the story up to the end.

The manga's sixth and final volume will ship on April 20.

NTT Solmare Corp's upcoming new MangaPlaza service has released the first chapter in English on YouTube . The service describes the story:

Haruha Kino works at a university library and is an otaku at heart whose life revolves around the things she loves. With no interest in food, fashion, or a social life, she spends all her money only on anime and manga. She often feels down because no one understands her lifestyle. One day, She meets a man named Ao who is a drag queen. The two hit it off over drinks and end up becoming roommates. As a house rule, they decide to make each other's lunches. Haru is a clumsy terrible cook, while Ao is tidy and handy around the house. Get ready to warm your hearts, as two unlikely friends make thoughtful lunches for each other while trying to brighten up each others day.

MangaPlaza will officially launch on March 1.

Machita launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2018. Coamix published the fifth volume in December 2020. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in October 2020.

Source: Comic Zenon, Machita's Twitter account