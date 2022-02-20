FromSoftware's Elden Ring Game's Overview Trailer Streamed

Game launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 25

PlayStation 's official YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer for Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware 's upcoming Elden Ring action RPG on Sunday. The six and half minute video summarizes the game's mechanics, maps, characters, character customization options, and co-op mode.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 25. The game was originally slated to release on January 21, but was delayed.

The game had a Closed Network Test from November 12-14.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

FromSoftware most recently released its Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game in 2019.

Source: PlayStation 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.