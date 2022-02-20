Haikyu!! Manga Gets New 1-Shot for 10th Anniversary

Other 10th anniversary projects include commemorative book, radio drama, LINE stamps

This year's 12th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! volleyball manga will get a new one-shot about what Hinata and others are up to in 2022. The issue did not reveal when Shueisha will publish the one-shot.

The new one-shot is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the manga. Other projects celebrating the 10th anniversary include: a 10th anniversary commemorative book, LINE stamps drawn by Furudate, an ongoing exhibition, a collaboration with V League, a radio drama (with a script by Furudate), and a digital full-color edition of the manga.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

