Sword Art Online VR Exhibit Opens Globally on February 21

Sony announced on Wednesday that the English version of its "Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle Online Edition" virtual reality exhibit will open globally on February 21. The exhibit will be available until March 10 in Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

ReoNa will perform a "mini-live online concert" as part of the exhibit on March 6 at 2:00 p.m. JST (12:00 a.m. EST).

Tickets for the event are on sale and are available for 3,300 yen (about US$28) for those who access the exhibition via their smartphone or PC. The exhibit is 3,800 yen (about US$33) for those who access the event via a VR device or gaming PC app. Ticket holders can access the exhibit as many times as they like during the event period. Fans can access the “Town of Beginnings” section of the exhibit for free.

The exhibit will also feature "four-sided theater video" landscapes, behind-the-scenes materials from the anime adaptation of Sword Art Online , and a co-op VR gaming experience titled "The Skull Reaper."

The Japanese version of the event took place from November 20 through December 7. The event is an online VR version of the "Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle" exhibit that was held in Tokyo in 2019 and in Kyoto in 2020 to celebrate the novels' 10th anniversary.

Source: Press release