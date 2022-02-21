News
Capcom Announces Street Fighter 6 Game
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
CAPCOM announced on Monday that it is developing the next main title in the Street Fighter video game franchise, Street Fighter 6. CAPCOM will reveal more information about the game this summer.
CAPCOM also opened a website for the game.
CAPCOM had teased the announcement last week via a countdown website.
Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise. The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam).
The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018.
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched in February 2020. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition, including characters and costumes.
CAPCOM released the game's final DLC character Luke in November 2021.
Sources: Capcom U.S.A.'s Twitter account, Street Fighter 6 game's website