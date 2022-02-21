Golgo 13 Spinoff Manga Gunsmith Dave Enters Final Arc of '1st Season' in Next Chapter

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on February 17 that Gunsmith Dave , the first ever spinoff manga of Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga, will start its final arc of the "first season" with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on May 17.

The protagonist Dave is a constant helper who makes Duke Togo's impossible shots possible, working an unseen job that he nevertheless draws pride from, and is one of the few people whom Duke Togo trusts. Saito and Saito Production are credited with creating the manga. The manga launched in Big Comic Zōkan in July 2021.

Saito passed away on September 24 last year. Golgo 13 remains the oldest manga still in publication. Shogakukan said that, before his death, Saito said that he wanted the manga to continue on without him, and the Saito Production group of artists will continue on the work with the assistance of the editorial department of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine and an additional scriptwriting staff.

Saito launched Golgo 13 in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 1968. The manga broke the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" on July 5 last year when its 201st compiled book volume shipped in Japan. The manga's 203rd volume shipped on December 6.