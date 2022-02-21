Live-Action Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai Film's Trailer Previews Image Song

The official website for the live-action film of Usamaru Furuya 's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga began streaming the full trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's image song "tell me i'm broken" by Alisa .

Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai

follows a man who becomes a high school teacher in his nine-year plan to be killed by a beautiful girl — even though he doesn't particularly want to die.

Kei Tanaka ( .hack//The Movie , live-action Library Wars , Tokyo University Story ) stars in the film as protagonist Haruto Higashiyama. Other cast members include Sara Minami as Maho, Yūmi Kawai as Aoi, Riko as Kyōko, Mizuki Kayashima as Aika, Kanata Hosoda, Natsu Katō, Nonoka Kubo, and Kin Takao. Yuko Oshima plays Satsuki Fukagawa, a psychologist and the former lover of protagonist Haruto Higashiyama.

Hideo Jōjō (Dangerous Drugs of Sex/Sei no Gekiyaku, On the Edge of Their Seats/Alps Stand no Hashi no Hō) is directing and writing the film.

Yutaka Tanito is developing and producing the film. The company Dub is producing the film, and Nikkatsu is developing and distributing.

The film will open on April 1.

Furuya ( Lychee Light Club , No Longer Human , Amane Gymnasium, 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso ) began the manga in Shinchosha 's quarterly magazine Go Go Bunch in 2013, and Shinchosha shipped the first compiled volume in February 2015. He ended the manga in July 2016, and the second and final volume shipped thereafter.