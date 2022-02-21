Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend Manga Resumes After 14 Month Hiatus

Spinoff manga resumes on March 6

Reiji Miyajima revealed on Twitter on Thursday that the Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Hitomishirimasu ) manga will resume on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on March 6 after a 14-month hiatus.

Miyajima and artist Yuka Kinami launched the manga in June 2020. The story centers on the character Sumi from the main Rent-A-Girlfriend series. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in February 2021, and it will publish the manga's third volume in May.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes it:

The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend , the rom-com turned hit anime, features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Written and illustrated by original creator Reiji Miyajima ! Catch up on the manga before Rent-A-Girlfriend returns for a second anime season, coming soon!

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Miyajima launched a new manga titled Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi (The Shiunji Siblings) on his Fanbox account on Tuesday. It will launch in this year's fifth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25. The sibling romantic comedy centers on seven siblings.