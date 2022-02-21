Sentai Filmworks Reveals Princess Principal: Crown Handler Anime's English Dub Cast, Clip

Englishwill be on BD release on March 15

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for the first part of the six-part Princess Principal: Crown Handler sequel film series on Monday. The company also streamed an English dub clip:

The cast includes:

Olivia Swasey and Luci Christian are additional voices.

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub . Jones and Maria Bechtol are writing the English script. Ricardo Contreras is in charge of mix and sound design.

The English dub will premiere with Sentai Filmwork's Blu-ray Disc release of the movie series' first part on March 15.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the entire six-part film series, and describes the story of the first film:

Following the attempted assassination of the Queen, manhunts for spies become a frequent occurrence within the Kingdom. In response, Control — the Commonwealth's covert operations group — begins to suspect the presence of a double agent within the Kingdom's royal family. In order to reveal the truth, Control dispatches spy ring “Team White Pigeon.” But danger lurks around every corner, and when you don't know who you can trust, being a spy has never been more perilous for Ange and the rest of Team White Pigeon.

The first film opened on February 11. The film was originally slated to open in April 2020, but the films' production committee delayed the film's release, citing the government policies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as the health and safety of moviegoers.

The second film opened in Japan on September 23.

The first film's Blu-ray Disc release in Japan includes a new six-minute OVA titled "Busy Easy Money." The Blu-ray Disc shipped on September 28.

Masaki Tachibana ( Barakamon , .hack//Quantum ) is returning from the previous television series to direct the films at Actas . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Solty Rei ) is supervising and writing the scripts, instead of the television anime's Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ).

Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Kino's Journey , Sky Girls ) is still credited with the original character designs, and Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker ) adapted the designs for animation. However, Kimitake Nishio ( Moetan , ToHeart2 ) is also designing characters for the films, and is credited as the sole chief animation director without Akiya. Yuki Kajiura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is back to compose the music with sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami .

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime series for the summer 2017 streaming season and also for home video.

Source: Sentai Filmworks