Yaeko Ninagawa Launches Touken Ranbu Original Side Story Manga

Manga launched last Friday

Yaeko Ninagawa launched a new Touken Ranbu franchise spinoff manga titled Touken Ranbu Gaiden - Ayakashi-tan (Touken Ranbu Side Story - Ayakashi Chronicle) on Coamix 's Comic Zenon website last Friday. The manga tells a completely original story in the franchise .

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English on April 27, and released the smartphone version of the game on August 31.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will launch for Switch in North America on May 24.

Ninagawa previously drew the manga adaptation of the Ghost Slayers Ayashi manga. More recently, Ninagawa drew the manga adaptation of the Her Blue Sky original anime film. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site in July 2019, and ended in January 2021.