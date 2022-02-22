News
Manga Planet Licenses Neko de Yokereba, Nekobitashi, Jyaa Mata ne Kanzenban, 3 More Cat Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga Planet announced on Tuesday that it has licensed six new titles from Home-sha Inc.'s Neko Neko Yokochou manga portal site:
- Chie Shinkyū's Nekobitashi: The Daily Life of Chie and Her Cats volume 4
- Chie Shinkyū's Shinkyu Chie no Neko Mamire
- Nekomaki's Chibi Neko Donguri Full Color Ban
- Rie Yamamoto's Neko de Yokereba Full Color Ban volumes 1-2 (pictured right)
- Rin Saitō's No Nyanko No Life -Bokura no Chiiki Neko Keikaku- volumes 1-3
- Natsuno Kiyohara's Jyaa Mata ne Kanzenban volumes 1-3
Rie Yamamoto's Neko de Yokereba cat manga launched on Home-sha Inc.'s Neko Neko Yokochou manga portal site in 2019. Home-sha began streaming anime shorts based on the manga on December 3. The story follows a talking cat with a Kansai dialect. The cat opens a store where he consults and listens to humans' worries and feelings to help them feel better.
Chie Shinkyū launched the Mikako 72-sai (72-Year-Old Mikako) manga in the Comic Zenon website on May 2021. Shinkyū ended their Takako-san manga with its sixth volume in February 2021.
Nekomaki's feline manga Tora to Mike (Tora & Mike) recently inspired a 24-episode short anime that began streaming online on August 5. Another of Nekomaki's feline manga, Mameneko, inspired a television anime by Yamamoto and Charaction in 2018. The creator's Neko to Jii-chan (Cat and Grandpa) manga spawned a live-action film in 2019.
Source: Press release