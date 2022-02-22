Sony Unveils Designs of PlayStation VR2 Headset, VR2 Sense Controllers for PS5

Headset emphasizes round orb shapes

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) unveiled on Tuesday the new designs for its new virtual reality (VR) peripherals for the PlayStation 5 console, including the PlayStation VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

The new PS VR2 headset has a similar "orb" shape to the PS VR2 Sense controller, symbolizing the players' 360-degree view in the virtual reality world. In general, the headset has more emphasis on roundness because it is designed to have constant human contact. The headset adds new features, such as a lens adjustment dial, slimmer design and a slight weight reduction.

The PS VR2 headset is a new version of the earlier PS VR headset for the PlayStation 4. The headset will be capable of rendering 4K HDR video with each OLED display at 2000x2040 resolution at 90/120hz per eye, with a 110° field of vision. It will also include inside-out tracking for headset and controllers, eye tracking, and 3D audio. Both the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature haptic feedback.

The original PS VR heaset shipped in October 2016. Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shūhei Yoshida had unveiled the headset at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in 2014, and Sony revealed the headset's updatedmodel at GDC in March 2015.