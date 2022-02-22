Star Fruit Books Launches New Comic Bright Manga Magazine

Magazine will contain manga, essays, interviews, other content

Independent publisher Star Fruit Books announced on Twitter on Friday that it will launch an an irregularly published manga magazine titled Comic Bright . The magazine will contain manga, essays, interviews, and other related content.

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki began adding Star Fruit Books ' publications to its lineup in September. The company recently added the Star Fruit Books publications Miyako Yoko's Look Into My Eyes manga and Uminoji's The Town You Live In .

Matt Haasch founded the Star Fruit Books company in Florida in May 2020. The digital publisher's releases are available worldwide as .pdf and .cbz files. The company's first license was Q-ta Minami 's Pop Life manga.

