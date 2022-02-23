Detective Conan TV Anime's Police Academy Spinoff Debuts 2nd Episode on March 12

"Case. Wataru Date" adapts manga's 2nd arc

The official website for the Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story ( Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story ) television anime revealed on Thursday that the anime's second epsiode "Case. Wataru Date" will air on Yomiuri TV and NTV on March 12 at 6:00 p.m. JST.

The anime premiered on Yomiuri TV and NTV on December 4 with the "Case. Matsuda Jinpei" episode.

The cast includes:

Furuya, Canna, Miki, and Midorikawa are reprising their roles from previous stories in the Detective Conan anime. The late voice actor Keiji Fujiwara previously voiced Wataru Date.

The spinoff manga's first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October 2019. The arc had three chapters. The second arc, focusing on Wataru Date, debuted in February 2020. The spinoff ended in November 2020.

Shogakukan published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Arai launched the ongoing Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018).

Two other spinoff manga are inspiring anime adaptations: Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time . Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time will premiere in April.