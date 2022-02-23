Senior Adviser Kosaku Shima Manga Ends, New Series Begins on March 24

Sо̄danyaku Shima Kousaku launched in August 2019

This year's 13th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published on Thursday the final chapter of Kenshi Hirokane 's Sо̄danyaku Shima Kousaku (Senior Adviser Kosaku Shima) manga. The magazine teased the return of the Shima Kōsaku ( Kosaku Shima ) series in the 17th issue on March 24. The manga's title will once again follow the format of "______ Shima Kōsaku" with the blank representing Kōsaku's new job title.

Hirokane launched Sо̄danyaku Shima Kousaku in August 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 23.

The previous Kaichō Shima Kōsaku ( Chairman Kosaku Shima ) manga launched in Morning in August 2013 and ended in August 2019.

Since 1983, Hirokane has been depicting the corporate rise of a Japanese executive named Kōsaku Shima. With every change in job title the main character receives, the manga title also changes. The manga began under the name Kachō Shima Kōsaku (Section Chief Kōsaku Shima) . Sequels include Division Chief Kosaku Shima , Managing Director Kosaku Shima , Executive Managing Director Kosaku Shima , Senmu Shima Kōsaku , President Kosaku Shima , Chairman Kosaku Shima , and Senior Adviser Kosaku Shima.

Other manga spinoffs include Young Shima Kōsaku and Young Shima Kosaku Shunin-hen . Hirokane ended the Gakusei Shima Kōsaku (Student Kōsaku Shima) spinoff manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in April 2017, and the Gakusei Shima Kōsaku: Jūkatsu-hen (Student Kōsaku Shima: Job Hunting) spinoff then ran from May 2017 to July 2018. Hirokane and Shin Kibayashi 's Shima Kōsaku no Jikenbo (Kōsaku Shima Case Files) manga spinoff launched in August 2017 and ended in December 2017. The Tensei Shitara Shima Kōsaku Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated as Kōsaku Shima) crossover manga with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ran in Evening from March-April 2019.

The six-chapter spinoff manga Kaichō Shima Kōsaku Tokubetsu-hen: Kazehana Rinko no Koi inspired a two-episode live-action television adaption titled Buchō Kazehana Rinko no Koi (Section Manager Rinko Kazehana's Romance) in July 2018.